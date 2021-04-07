April showers on Wednesday and more rain is on the way

April is off to a mild start with temperatures averaging 4 degrees above average. Indianapolis has been on streak of sunny days with temperatures rising over the past five days. We’ve already had four days this week with highs above 70 degrees, and with a high of 79 degrees Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far.

This had been a dry month with no rain for the first six days of the month before we saw our first April showers Wednesday afternoon. Indianapolis received a quarter-inch of rain while some areas saw heavy downpours bringing over an inch of rain.

This weather pattern will be with us for the rest of the week and our rain chances will increase. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are possible overnight through Thursday morning.

Our weather will stay unsettled with a daily chance for scattered showers in the forecast through the weekend. Expect a few morning showers Friday with a dry afternoon. Ahead of a cold front scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday with the rain ending early on Sunday.

Along with the daily chance for rain we’ll have cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s through the weekend.

