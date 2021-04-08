April shower weather pattern continues Weather Posted: Apr 8, 2021 / 09:46 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 8, 2021 / 10:28 AM EDT A nearly stationary low pressure area in Iowa sent us the first wave of April showers Wednesday. Since it will not be moving much until Sunday, our weather will not change much. You can see how the line of light rain showers in Indiana is connected to the low out west. The line of light showers was dissipating as it move through Thursday morning. Another area of showers may develop and move through Central Indiana after about 3:00 pm Thursday. This line of showers could have some thunder and lightning but no severe weather is expected Thursday afternoon. After the line moves northeast, we will have many hours of dry weather. The day starts warm and dry. but the next area of April showers may develop Friday afternoon or evening. The on again off again shower pattern holds through Saturday. After the showery pattern moves out, some cooler and drier air will move in early next week. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction