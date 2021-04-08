April shower weather pattern continues

11pm Update: A large area of rain with a few embedded thunderstorms is moving through Illinois. Scattered showers will move into central Indiana after 3am and rain is likely in Indianapolis for the Thursday morning rush hour.

April is off to a mild start with temperatures averaging 4 degrees above average. Indianapolis has been on streak of sunny days with temperatures rising over the past five days. We've already had four days this week with highs above 70 degrees, and with a high of 79 degrees Wednesday was the warmest day of the year so far.