April-like temperatures return today; cooler changes arrive this weekend

We are tracking more April-like warmth across central Indiana this Tuesday! Temperatures this morning are even five to 10 degrees higher compared to the lows on Monday morning. A heavy jacket is still needed this morning, but you will likely not need it later today! Highs this afternoon will reach into the mid to upper 60s.

There will be more clouds around today, but high pressure southeast of the state is still in control of the weather pattern locally. The region will stay dry today with several dry hours in the forecast on Wednesday as well. However, spotty rain chances return late in the day Wednesday.

The dry pattern shifts on Thursday as a storm system sets to track over the Great Lakes. A cold front is going to sweep over the state Thursday evening. The boundary will bring heavy rain and potentially a few thunderstorms. Shower chances will linger through Friday morning. Rain totals around an inch will be possible.

Temperatures will begin to decline heading into the weekend and closer to the highs for mid-March. Don’t forget we ‘spring forward’ one hour this Sunday. The time change marks the start of Daylight Saving Time, which begins at 2 AM. We are also 11 days away from the first day of spring!