Expect another soggy week across central Indiana. One to two inches of rain fell across central Indiana last week bringing our monthly total to 4.58″, 1.29″ above average. Most of Tuesday will be windy and dry but our first wave or rain will arrive in the afternoon. We’ll see scattered showers with an isolated thunderstorms or two during the evening rush hour. Tuesday will be a cool day with highs in the 40s. Temperatures will rise Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. Gusty southwest winds will push highs into the mid-70s. Most of the day will be dry with scattered afternoon showers. By Wednesday evening, a stronger surge of moisture will move into the state and we are in for a soggy evening. Strong storms will bring heavy rain through Thursday morning. Temperatures will fall during the day rain will change to snow showers. S few flurries will be possible through Friday.

March as been a wet month so far.











Rain will develop Tuesday and heavy rain is likely Wednesday night.

This will be another wet week.

Temperatures will bounce back and forth this week.



Rain will change to snow by Friday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler by the end of the week.