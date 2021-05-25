Another warm, humid day; storm chances rise Wednesday

Expect another summer-like day in central Indiana this Tuesday. Temperatures this morning started off mild and fell to the mid-60s. It is going to warm up quickly and feel more humid this afternoon.

Highs will peak into the mid to upper 80s late in the afternoon as dew points reach into the upper 60s. The combination of the two will make it feel a little more uncomfortable during the hottest time of the day.

Don’t forget to apply sunscreen if you’re heading outside at all today. The sunburn time solar noon will occur around 20 minutes without any protection on your skin.

We will see a shift in the weather pattern starting tonight showers near Indiana’s western border. A stray shower is possible late in the day, but most of the activity will move into the area during the overnight hours.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will travel across the state ahead of a cold front by Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms may even develop tomorrow afternoon and produce gusty winds, mainly over the eastern/southeastern half of the area. Up to 0.50″ of rain is possible by Wednesday evening when the showers move out.

Storm chances are limited late in the day Thursday and will rise again on Friday. After a soggy end to the workweek, we will kick-off the holiday weekend with cooler, more comfortable weather. Both Saturday and Sunday look dry with highs in the lower to mid-70s!