INDIANAPOLIS – It wasn’t much, but we got a little bit of rainfall across central Indiana today. Now it’s back to the sunshine this week!

Monday at a glance

A tiny bit of rainfall

It wasn’t much, but Indianapolis recorded 0.03″ of rainfall today. There was a little bit more in Terre Haute and Kokomo. Both locations measured around a quarter of an inch.

Not providing much relief

We could certainly use more rain. About half of the state is looking at abnormally dry conditions on the drought monitor.

Back to the sunshine this week

The rain we had was very brief. It didn’t provide us much relief to what’s been a very dry month of June. Half of the state of Indiana is currently abnormally dry. That dry weather and sunshine will continue for the first part of this upcoming week.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast