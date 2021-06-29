Another steamy day with a few storms

Rinse and repeat! Tuesday’s weather will be much like what we had on Monday. Plan on hot and humid conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. It will feel even hotter than that! The very high humidity still lingering in the air will make it feel like it’s in the mid and upper 90s today.

If you have outdoor plans, make sure you take plenty of breaks from the heat this afternoon and stay hydrated. These conditions will drive many to the pool to cool off. However, storm chances will rise this afternoon. You don’t have to cancel your pool plans, you just need to be weather aware to enjoy your swim safely. This is a good time to have the WXAuthority App so you can check the radar and see if any storms are near your area.

Remember, lightning travels as far as 25 miles from a parent thunderstorm, so you don’t have to have rain overhead before you should be using caution.

While we’ve had a couple isolated showers and storms around this morning, our best chance to have storm development in the area will come with the peak heating of the day, in the late afternoon. Widely scattered showers and storms will be in the area, with a few stronger, gustier storms possible.

A stalled front lingering off to the west of the state will start to move closer as we head into Wednesday. That will increase our rain chances by the afternoon hours. Rain chances continue to rise into Thursday before this front passes in the evening. Once it does, much drier, more comfortable air will work into the state.

Temperatures by Thursday afternoon will only rise to the mid 70s. The holiday weekend is looking fantastic! A stray storm can’t be ruled out but most stay dry and temperatures will remain more comfortable.