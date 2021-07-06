Another steamy day; rain chances rising

It’s a new day, but we’re talking the same weather story. It will be sunny, hot and humid once again. Much like Monday, we are also seeing some patchy fog to start your Tuesday. As many are heading back to work after the long holiday weekend, a couple pockets of dense fog could slow you down on your travels this morning. Heading into the afternoon, we’re just looking at the heat and sunshine. Don’t forget those sunglasses as you’re heading out the door.

This afternoon will be a good one to cool off in the pool. Temperatures will rise to the low 90s but the humidity will make it feel like it’s in the mid 90s. With all the sunshine around, the UV Index is high again. Sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes without any protection on your skin.

A pop-up shower in the heat of the day today can’t be completely ruled out. However, most stay completely dry. Rain chances do ramp up Wednesday into Thursday. A few isolated showers will be possible Wednesday morning with widely scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Not everyone gets wet, but those who do will have the potential for some heavy downpours. Showers will become numerous on Thursday ahead of a passing cold front. Again, not everyone gets wet. Great news! That front will briefly knock the humidity down to more manageable levels as we close out the week.