Scattered showers and thunderstorms have been tracking over northern Indiana this Wednesday morning. All the activity has been below severe weather criteria, but the cells have produced frequent lightning strikes and heavy downpours.

It is also going to be another hot and humid day! Heat Advisory remains in effect through 9 PM over south-central Indiana. Heat indices are already exceeding 90° this morning! They may peak near 110° this afternoon over southern Indiana. It is very important to stay hydrated, take several breaks if you must be outdoors, and find ways to stay cool.

Indianapolis has remained dry throughout the morning with hazy sunshine. Central Indiana will have a shot at rainfall with the instability in place and with a frontal boundary nearby. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire-up and potentially intensify after 1 PM.

A large portion of the area the area is highlighted under a slight risk, meaning some storms today will be capable of turning severe. Main threats include damaging winds, large hail, and heavy downpours.

More storm chances exist Thursday and Friday with a stationary front hovering over the Ohio Valley. Indianapolis could really use the rainfall with only 0.03” of measurable rain at the Indianapolis Airport since the first of the month. The minimal rainfall from this month does not factor in the rainfall deficit we had in June.