Another shot at showers today; turning warm, humid this week

Light showers will become widely scattered across central Indiana today. A few peeks of sun are going to be possible at times. However, skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the day with intermittent rain showers through the afternoon. Southerly winds may gust up to 20 mph, which will help bump temperatures up into the lower 70s.

Temperatures today are going to be seasonable for mid-May, but we are tracking a change in the pattern starting tomorrow. Rain chances will dwindle Wednesday and central Indiana will dry out for the end of the week.

A dome of high pressure will keep the Ohio Valley rain-free through Saturday as temperatures quickly rise in the days ahead. High temperatures are going to increase back into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon and eventually peak into the mid to upper 80s for the weekend!

Temperatures will not only trend above average, but they will essential be summer-like into next week. Isolated shower chances return Sunday as the atmosphere turns humid!