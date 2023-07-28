Although storms moved through parts of Indiana earlier this morning, some spots received healthy and needed rain before the daytime heating took place. Because of that, parts of Central Indiana were a bit delayed in getting to the peak heat and humidity of the day.

By the time early evening came around, Indianapolis finally reached 90° for the seventh time in 2023 topping out at 91° for the daily high. Heat indices across the board between 93-117° made for another scorcher with oppressive humidity that’s rare to see in Indiana. Luckily, we’re going to bid farewell to this moist and humid airmass with our next cold front. That passage will change our airflow to come out of the northwest and give us much drier, more comfortable air.

Saturday will be the last day of the humid conditions, although it will not be as humid compared to today and yesterday. Dew points will start to drop off later Saturday after our highs approach the 90° mark once again. Dew points will be around 70° before the front passes through.

Dew points Saturday Dew points Sunday

Before we see the drop off in humidity, there are storms we’re expecting to develop across Iowa and northern Illinois. There is a stationary front that’s sitting overhead that will help pop up some convective activity. Thanks to a very much favorable environment across Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, storms have the potential to be long-lived and organized.

For us here in Central Indiana, we’re under a level two Slight Risk for severe weather while areas north are under a level three Enhanced Risk. Drenching downpours and damaging winds are the main threats with peak coverage around 40% overnight. It will otherwise be very warm and humid. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings while you’re sleeping if one gets issued. The storm threat will end shortly before daybreak.

Futureview Friday 9:00 PM Futureview Saturday 1:00 AM Futureview Saturday 3:30 AM

Saturday will be mainly dry with the early showers getting out of here. It will be hot and humid with a shifting wind. It’s possible daytime heating could initiate a few PM showers and storms but the severe threat on those looks low at this time. After that, much less humid and quiet times are ahead to end the weekend and start next week.

Futureview Saturday afternoon