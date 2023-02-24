INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures are rising heading into the weekend. We’ll start off dry, before rain showers come at the start of the week!

Saturday at a glance

Dry start to the weekend

The weekend starts off dry, with the exception of isolated drizzle overnight Friday into Saturday. After that, we get sunshine into Saturday afternoon. High temperatures will be heading into the lower 50s by Saturday. It will be a really nice day to get outside and enjoy some fresh air!

Warming days ahead

Temperatures once again go 10 to 20 degrees above normal in the days ahead. Upper 50s by Sunday, and it’s back to the 60s by Monday. Even when we cool off behind showers passing through into Tuesday, highs are still forecasted to go above normal temperatures!

Incoming rain showers

Once we wrap the weekend up, late Sunday night into early Monday morning, we’ll prepare for our next round of showers. We’ll get about a quarter inch of rain once it’s all said and done. We’ll be mostly done with the rain by about 1 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Healthy surplus of rain for the month of February

It’s refreshing to see that not only have we emerged from the drought in Indiana, but we have more than a quarter inch surplus of rainfall for the month-to-date. 0.30 inches so far in Indianapolis above normal, and over an inch in the green in Lafayette! There are now just a few spots across the state that are on the dry side, but luckily, none in a drought any longer.