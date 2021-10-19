Another mild day with plenty of sunshine, showers on the way

Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 40s once again so you’ll need a light jacket as you head out the door. Another mild and sunny day ahead with temperatures in the 70s. Cooler, more fall-like temperatures are on the way for the back half of the week and into the weekend.

Today will be another sunny and dry day with temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday we will see more clouds during the day. Rain chances uptick later in the evening and into the overnight hours. Temperatures will top off in the low to middle 70s with overnight lows in the middle and upper 50s.

Thursday we keep the chances for scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies. We are not looking at a washout day by any means but keeping the umbrella handy wouldn’t be a mad idea. Generally, showers will be light and widely scattered in nature. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.

Friday will feature widely scattered showers as well but much like Thursday, they will be light and far and few in between. Temperatures will top off in the middle 50s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.

This weekend will start off dry and fall-like with temperatures Saturday in the lower 60s. Sunday rain chances move back in with temperatures in the upper 50s.