We’re off to a much warmer start than we were Tuesday morning! Temperatures out the door Wednesday morning have been running in the upper 30s and lower 40s. That’s in the range of 20° to 30° warmer than they were 24 hours ago.

Although we are off to a warmer start, we won’t see the huge temperature swing from morning to afternoon, like we saw yesterday. On Tuesday, temperatures in Indianapolis went from 8° in the morning to 45° in the afternoon. Nearly a 40° change! Today, winds turning out of the west and more clouds mean a less dramatic warmup. We still make it back to the mid 40s though, so enjoy!

A front passing through this evening will squeeze out some moisture in the form of rain and snow showers. These will be isolated in nature, so not everyone sees these rain drops or snowflakes. Our northern counties will be more favorable for snow and a few of these showers could lead to light accumulations. Beware of slick spots overnight and tomorrow morning.

Temperatures take a dip Thursday with highs only in the low 30s but they will rebound to the low 40s by Friday. More of us have better chances to see rain and snow with a passing clipper system on Friday. Behind that system, much colder air filters in and sends our temperatures with highs only in the mid 20s over the weekend.