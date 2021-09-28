Another mild day, staying warm into the end of the week

Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are trending warmer this morning, compared to Monday morning. We are looking at another warm day with a warm week ahead as well. We are tracking a few rain chances as we head into this weekend.

Tuesday looks warm and sunny with temperatures in the middle 80s. Winds will be out of the south and west at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We are staying mild and sunny into Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 80s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Thursday and Friday look similar with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

There is a slight shower chance this weekend. It looks like rain chances won’t start until late Saturday into the day on Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s. Lingering showers will be possible into the day on Monday.