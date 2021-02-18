Snow showers ease into the afternoon

It’s been a very messy start to Thursday with snow showers falling across central Indiana. After a brief lull in the snow shortly after sunrise, another round of light snow has filled into the state. These will continue to push northeast through the morning as they ease again and become more isolated by the afternoon.

In total, snowfall from early this morning into the afternoon will mainly be close to the 1″ to 2″ range with a few locations seeing as much as 3″.

Temperatures Thursday morning had been running more than 20° higher than they were Wednesday morning across much of the area. However, it’s still cold with wind chill temperatures making it feel like it’s only in the single digits.

Today will be another day, the 13th in a row, where temperatures will fail to meet the freezing mark. Highs Thursday afternoon will only rise into the mid 20s.

While roads have greatly improved throughout the morning, still be cautious of slick spots out there! The snow departs tonight, clouds will start to break this evening and that will make for a colder night as temperatures will drop into the single digits by early Friday morning.

After a couple of dry but cold days, we are finally tracking temperatures that will return to above freezing. After what will likely be 15 straight days below 32° on Saturday, the longest stretch since 2007, the streak will be snapped on Sunday. It’s not by a lot, with a forecast high of 33° but it’s the light at the end of the tunnel of a very long stretch below average. Highs this time of year should be reaching the low 40s. A wintry mix changing to snow showers arrives late Sunday night and early Monday, which could lead to a messy Monday morning commute… again. By Tuesday and Wednesday next week, a warm front will send temperatures climbing back near/above average.