Another humid, stormy day for central Indiana

Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for today. Around 8 a.m., thunderstorms began to fire up over Bartholomew and southern Shelby counties. The atmosphere is muggy and temperatures are warm, which is helping with the formation of convection this morning. Keep the rain gear on hand because scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast today and tonight.

At the times we don’t have rainfall, skies will be mostly cloudy. Warm weather is expected today after seeing lows near the 70° this morning. Even with the additional clouds, highs will peak into the lower 80s this afternoon!

The stormy pattern will continue for the rest of the workweek. The coverage will pull back a bit this weekend, which will help temperatures rise into the mid-80s by Friday afternoon. The weather for Zoobilation looks rather muggy and warm for Friday evening. The summer-like weather pattern is going to continue into the next week.