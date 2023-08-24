Well, the hottest and most humid day of the year occurred Thursday. Indy’s high of 94° is now the hottest temperature of 2023 and marks the 12th day of 90s in the Circle City. Not to mention that Indy saw its first sweltering 80° dew point since August 3, 2010. That came with a heat index of 112° and Indianapolis hasn’t seen a heat index value of 110°+ since June 29, 2012.

Heat and Humidity Stats

Dew Points Thursday Afternoon

Heat Indices Thursday Afternoon

Areas well north and northeast have the chance of seeing storms overnight, with some potentially turning severe. We’ll monitor the trends as storms are more likely near the Indiana/Michigan border. A better chance of rain comes later Friday ahead of a cold front that will sag south across the Hoosier State.

Changes are coming once we get through the daytime on Friday. However, depending on where you live, you may not see the most miserable temperatures and humidity levels. An Excessive Heat Warning will continue for areas along and south of I-74 tomorrow, including Marion County and Indianapolis. It’s scheduled to expire at 8:00 p.m. Friday. Areas north of I-74 right now have the warning expiring at Midnight this evening.

On Friday, areas along/south of I-74 will likely see highs in the 90s and heat indices again near/surpassing 100°. Areas north of I-74 will likely see the earlier passage of the cold front and hence, not get as not. Most of our hometowns north will likely remain in the 80s for highs. Nonetheless, it’s still going to be a humid day.

As we get into Friday evening, rain chances go up with the approaching cold front. Storms are looking more likely south of Indianapolis with a small gusty wind threat. These storm chances continue overnight and into Saturday morning.

Saturday calls for gradually clearing skies and slowly moderating temperatures into the 80s. But by Sunday, northwest flow from Canada returns to Indiana and will give us cooler and drier conditions into next week. This is the pattern we’ve had for most of the summer. It really will be a tale of two seasons over the next week and beyond.

Hot Dome Southwesterly Flow Friday Northwest Cooler Flow Monday