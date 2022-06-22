INDIANAPOLIS – Good Wednesday morning! We are starting off warm and humid this morning with temperatures in the 70s. No heat headlines today but it will be a hot day with minimal storm chances this afternoon.

Hottest temperature of the year so far

Tuesday we hit 95° in Indianapolis! That is the hottest of the year so far and the hottest temperature since May 28, 2018, Memorial Day that year. This is also only the second time in 8 years we have been this hot.

90s again for Wednesday

Wednesday, we do it again. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90s with humid conditions. We are not looking at extreme heat for the day so no heat headlines are issued.

Wednesday also features a chance of a stronger afternoon storm, mainly along and south of I-70. Not everyone will see rain and it will not be a washout day. The main threat with any stronger storms will be damaging winds but even that threat looks low for these storms. Any storms that do pop will be short-lived.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

When will we see some relief?

By Thursday, temperatures will still top off in the upper 80s and we get brief relief from the humidity that day thanks to the front that will move through on Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine is expected. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 60s.

Friday will feature another warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and low humidity as an area of high pressure moves in. We will be on the back side of this high, keeping us sunny and dry.

Weekend forecast

A weak front will try to produce some isolated storms early on Saturday but the rest of the afternoon will be dry with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Sunday we have another chance at an isolated shower or storm. These will be scattered in nature with highs in the lower 90s.

Seasonal next week

All signs are pointing to a seasonal and cooler week coming up. Temperatures will top off in the lower to middle 80s for much of next week, pretty much where we should be for this time of year.