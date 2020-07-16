Another heatwave begins for central Indiana; daily chance for scattered storms

Indianapolis has tallied 11, 90-degree days so far this summer, and more heat is on the way. So far, July has been three degrees warmer than normal, and this summer is four degrees warmer than last year. We have already had one seven-day streak of 90-degree days, and another streak is on the way. The extended forecast is calling for high temperatures to range near 90 degree for the next five days.

We’ll have a daily chance for scattered afternoon and evening storms Saturday through Wednesday. While rainfall amounts will vary, computer models are predicting 1-2″ rain through the forecast period. Abnormally dry soil conditions exist across the state, so any rain we get will be welcomed.

Clouds kept us cooler on Thursday.

Indianapolis has had eight 90-degree days this month.

Expect highs in the 90s for the next four days.

We have had seven wet days this month.

Expect a daily chance for scattered storms through next week.

Over an inch of rain is coming over the next seven days.