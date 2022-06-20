INDIANAPOLIS – Good Monday morning! We are starting off this morning cool and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. We have a hot day on tap with increasing humidity levels, this will be just the beginning of yet another heat wave.

90s return for Monday

For your Monday, temperatures will top off in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Humidity will increase throughout the afternoon, so no heat headlines for the day today. Feel-like temperatures could climb into the middle 90s during the afternoon, which does not meet Heat Advisory criteria.

Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 60s, so not as cool tonight, with mostly starry skies.

Heat wave in Indiana again

Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the middle 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. Plenty of sunshine is expected. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 70s.

Tuesday is also the first official day of Summer! Summer starts at 5:13 a.m. Tuesday morning. We will have almost 15 hours of sunlight making it the longest day of the year!

Wednesday, we do it again. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 90s with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits. A few spotty showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon hours. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Heat safety during a heat wave

When temperatures get this high with feel-like temperatures in the triple digits, it is important to know extreme heat safety for both people and pets.

Knowing the signs and differences between heat exhaustion and heat stroke is very helpful during extreme heat.

When will we see some relief?

By Thursday, temperatures will still top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s but we get brief relief from the humidity that day. By Friday and into the weekend, the humidity returns, and the 90s stick around.