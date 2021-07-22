Another hazy day; heat and humidity are set to surge

Another hazy day on tap here for your Thursday. Wildfires out west are responsible for the haze over central Indiana. That smoke has drifted into the upper levels of the atmosphere and has been transported across the U.S. That’s leading to air quality alerts here in the Hoosier state. Those with respiratory sensitivities should limit their time outdoors.

This afternoon, we’ll see temperatures in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures and humidity are set to skyrocket as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will still be seasonal, in the mid 80s Friday afternoon. However, you will notice it will start turning more humid. A few spotty showers will be possible on Friday as well, although most will stay dry. Best chances to see rain/storm activity will come Friday evening.

It will be very hot and uncomfortably humid this weekend with temperatures around 90-degrees. More widely scattered showers are possible Saturday and Sunday afternoon but there will be plenty of dry time too. If you will be spending time outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and find ways to take breaks from the heat.