We’ve been tracking a few isolated light showers Tuesday morning but many are still and will be rain-free today. The little rain we’ve had around this morning will be mainly gone by the lunch hour. However, a stray light shower can’t be ruled out in the afternoon. We turn brighter into the afternoon, too, and will be less windy today than we were on Monday. It’s another great day to get out and enjoy some mid-April level warmth.

Temperatures today will rise to the mid 60s. This will be near the average high temperature that we see by April 17 (Easter).

A statewide tornado drill takes place today at 10:15 a.m. today. Sirens and other alert systems, like weather radios, will sound as part of the drill. This is the time to practice finding your safe place should severe weather occur. This is all taking place as part of Severe Weather Preparedness Week.

A ridge building over the Midwest will bring even warmer temperatures these next two days. Wednesday and Thursday will be the best days of the week. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s and we remain dry. That means it will be dry for all your St. Patrick’s Day plans, including the the parade!

Wet weather moves in to close the week and, unfortunately, it will impact any outdoor Friday night plans. The rain eases into Saturday but we’ll keep the chances for spotty showers around into the afternoon. Good news: the cooldown and wet weather don’t last long. By Sunday we’re dry and near 60°. By Monday, temperatures will be back near 70°!