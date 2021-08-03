Another great day on tap; heat and humidity build toward the weekend

If you enjoyed the weather Monday, you will really enjoy today. We’re off to another cool start with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. We’ll have a few more clouds around today but we’ll still enjoy plenty of sunshine too. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 80s, which is more typical of early September.

The great weather will continue on into the evening. The additional cloud cover we’ll see this afternoon will decrease again through the night. Temperatures will be comfortable and humidity remains low.

A gradual warming trend will continue this week and afternoon temperatures will be back to the seasonal average, in the mid 80s by Thursday. More humid conditions will return by late in the week as the heat continues to build. Ninety-degree temperatures arrive by the weekend along with spotty rain chances. Enjoy the refreshing feel while we have it. It’s not set to last.