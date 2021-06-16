Another great day!; hotter and more humid to close the week

We have another fantastic day in store for Wednesday. Temperatures out the door Wednesday morning are once again in the 50s for many locations. That’s the product of northwesterly winds and dry air in place that’s allowing those temperatures to drop down to more of a September-like feel.

Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday’s weather. Expect lots of sunshine throughout the day, low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This is a completely different story from what they’re experiencing in the western U.S. where Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect as temperatures could see record levels, once again, this afternoon. Some locations out in California, Nevada and Arizona could see high temperatures rise as high as 120°!!

We don’t have the heat but we do have the sunshine in central Indiana. The UV Index for today is back at a 9, meaning sunburn can occur in as little as 15 minutes without any protection on your skin.

It will be a great night for baseball at Victory Field. The Indians take on the Redbirds tonight. First pitch is at 7:05 PM.

We start to build the heat back in Thursday but we don’t get the uncomfortable humidity until the end of the week. Friday is the day that will be hot, very humid and include rain and storm chances. A few storms could be strong to severe on Friday, with damaging winds being the primary threat.