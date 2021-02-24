Another great day but a few isolated showers will develop

We’re in store for another fantastic day. While we won’t have quite as much sunshine as Tuesday, temperatures on Wednesday will rise back to the low and mid 50s by early afternoon. It will be breezy though and cloud cover will start to increase again, out ahead of a cold front that will start dropping in from the south this afternoon. Ahead of it, a few isolated showers could develop this afternoon but most will stay dry.

If you’re looking for some time to get outdoors today, the best time will be midday. There will still be some sunshine around while temperatures rise into the upper 40s and lower 50s. By the afternoon, it will still be mild but cloudier conditions and the slight chance for a few showers makes it less ideal to be outside than earlier in the day.

Temperatures start falling quickly late this afternoon and evening as winds shift out of the north. That will drive temperatures down below freezing my early Thursday morning. More dry time is ahead although the temperatures will be a little cooler these next couple afternoons. That’s makes these next few days a great time to get a carwash. The only caution would be the slight chance for a few isolated showers this afternoon but since MOST stay dry, we’re still marking the day as decent to run your vehicle through the wash. Saturday morning is not recommended as showers are likely to be moving through the area.