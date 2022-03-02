We have another fantastic day ahead! We’re starting off Wednesday morning in central Indiana with cool temperatures in the mid 30s. With plenty of sunshine around from the morning through the afternoon and winds shifting back out of the southwest, temperatures will surge back to very mild levels. Highs this afternoon will climb into the mid 60s.

Clouds will increase this afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front that will pass late tonight. By the evening hours, a few isolated showers will develop, primarily in our northern counties.

Winds will turn breezy tonight as they shift out of the NNE. That will drive temperatures down to the upper 20s and lower 30s by early Thursday morning. Tomorrow will be much cooler, with cloudier skies and even periods of patchy drizzle will be in the area at times.

A warmup gets underway for Friday and by Saturday, it’s looking favorable for us to see our first 70° day of the year. However, rain chances come with the warmup this weekend. Most of Saturday will be dry with these very mild temperatures. Rain chances rise Saturday night and will set us up for a wet and stormy start to Sunday.