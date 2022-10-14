INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s! Winds will pick up out of the south gusting anywhere between 25 to 35 mph this afternoon. With that in mind, there are concerns over fire dangers for the day.

Red flag warning issued for parts of Indiana

A red flag warning has been issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. this afternoon due to windy conditions and dry ground conditions. Fires can spread quickly in these conditions so avoid outdoor burning today.

Below-average temperatures into the weekend

Friday will be sunny with breezy conditions as well. Temperatures will climb into the lower 60s with overnight lows into the middle 40s. There is a chance of a spotty shower into the overnight hours tonight into early Saturday morning. That is our best rain chance this weekend.

Our drought monitor was updated on Thursday and we are abnormally dry for most of central Indiana. In the last 30 days, we haven’t seen an inch of rainfall. For the month of October, we are running 1.29″ below where we should be to date. In the short term, we only have spotty shower chances, and no significant amount of rainfall is expected.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the middle 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday, temperatures will only climb into the lower 60s with a cold front coming in late Sunday into Monday.

Chilly start next week

Monday into the middle of next week, temperatures some days will only top off in the upper 40s and lower 50s. There is a spotty rain chance on Monday as well. Tuesday’s high temperature looks to top off in the upper 40s!