INDIANAPOLIS – With sunshine and seasonal temperatures for today, our records will continue for another year on this date. All of these records are 70+ years old!

Record high temperature: 97° (1953)

Record low temperature: 44° (1915)

Record rainfall: 2.43″ (1950)

Back in 1875, Indianapolis wrapped up its wettest summer on record with a total of 28.99″ of rainfall!