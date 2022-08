INDIANAPOLIS – We dropped into the 50s in some areas this morning. They didn’t drop far enough to break any records, though. No rainfall is expected again today and no 90s are in the forecast so those records will hold once again for today.

Record high temperature: 99° (1988)

Record low temperature: 52° (1963)

Record rainfall: 3.18″ (1935)

On this date back in 1993, over 11 inches of rain fell in Cloverdale. Doe Creek swept away 2 houses as well.