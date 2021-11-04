Another cool day before a warmup gets underway

Temperatures early Thursday morning were back below freezing, leading to frost conditions, once again. Heading out the door during the early morning hours, a coat, hat and gloves are recommended.

This afternoon will be similar to the past several days. Plan on plenty of sunshine with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s. While it’s cool outside, this is still a great time to get out and see the fall colors. They’re peaking across central Indiana this week. If you wait too much longer, a lot of the leaves will have fallen from the trees. Perhaps hit a local park this afternoon, but take the jacket and sunglasses with you. Dry conditions these last several days mean you shouldn’t have to deal with any mud in most areas.

High pressure that’s been in control of our weather pattern this week starts to make a move to our east by the weekend. While we’ve been on the front side of this system, cool, northerly winds have been dominant the last several days.

By the weekend, we are on the back side of this system and it will cause a wind shift out of the southwest. That’s going to dramatically impact our temperatures. By Sunday, we’ll see highs in the low 60s before they rise to the mid and upper 60s early next week. Enjoy the dry time; rain holds off until mid next week.