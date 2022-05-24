INDIANAPOLIS – Good Tuesday morning! As you head out the door this morning, temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, another comfortable morning! You can expect a lot of sunshine today, very seasonal conditions.

☀🌭ACTIVITIES: Grilling? Running? Dog walking? A great day to do all of it! Sunshine and temperatures in the 70s this afternoon! #INwx #4YourMorning @CBS4Indy @theWXauthority pic.twitter.com/bQkOfrsLlO — Beth Finello (@BethFinelloWx) May 24, 2022

Low humidity, lots of sunshine

For your Tuesday, temperatures will top off in the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60s with increasing clouds ahead of rain chances by morning.

Midweek storm chances

Wednesday will be a wet day with showers and storms likely. The Storm Prediction Center has a marginal risk for Indiana, so maybe one or two storms become strong to severe. Temperatures will top off in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the south at 5-20 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s with showers continuing.

Thursday will feature another chance for showers and storms. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s with overnight lows in the middle 50s.



Rain chances are likely Thursday and Friday.

Friday for Carb Day, showers will linger into the day, not looking good for a day at the track. Temperatures will top off in the lower 70s otherwise. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

1-2″ of rainfall is possible from now until Saturday morning.

Holiday weekend forecast

Saturday looks dry with temperatures in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Indy 500 looks hot and sunny. Temperatures will top off in the middle and upper 80s.

Here’s a look at your weekend forecast.

Memorial Day looks hot too with temperatures in the upper 80s.