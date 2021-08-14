Another comfortable day on Sunday, humidity and rain chances return this week

What a fantastic day! Temperatures topped off in the lower 80s and dewpoints were in the 50s which made for an overall great day weather-wise. We get to do it again as we head into the day on Sunday!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly cloudy skies. An open-window weather kind of night in store!

Sunday will be another comfortable day with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. There will be a few clouds around with a shower or two possible mainly south of I-70. With dewpoints in the 50s again, it will be very comfortable outside. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will be dry again with temperatures in the lower 80s. A few clouds will be around and a shower or two is possible. Humidity will begin to increase during the day on Monday. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

As we head into Tuesday, the unsettled pattern returns. Temperatures will top off in the middle 80s with widely scattered showers and storms. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

For the middle and end of next week, the unsettled pattern continues with temperatures in the 80s. Storm chances continue into Friday.