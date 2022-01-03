Another cold day with more sunshine, warmer midweek

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s as you head out the door. We have a cold day ahead with plenty of sunshine. A look ahead for this week: another bitter blast is coming with some snow flurries for Thursday!

Monday we start to dry out but it will be cold. Our morning wind chills are in the single digits and teens! Everyone will need to bundle up before heading out the door. Temperatures will only top off in the lower 30s with plenty of sunshine!

Tuesday will have plenty of sunshine with temperatures topping off in the lower to middle 40s with overnight lows in the 30s. Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 40s but those temperatures will fall through the day. Overnight lows will again drop into the teens.

Another bitter blast will come Thursday. The timing and placement of a storm will be key to snow showers on Thursday. Right now, I have light snow showers at best with bitterly cold temperatures. Highs will be in the teens and 20s with overnight lows in the single digits. Impacts and totals are still uncertain at this time. As we get closer to Thursday, we will have a better understanding of where this system will be set up.

Friday will be cold with highs in the teens but plenty of sunshine!