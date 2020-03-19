An overnight risk for severe storms and flooding across central Indiana





Central Indiana will have a slight risk for strong to severe storms this evening. The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds and large hail. The main tornado threat will stay south of the state. Heavy rain is likely this evening with the storms diminishing after midnight.

Another half- inch of rain is likely overnight. The ground is saturated from our wet weather so far this year and minor flooding is likely through Friday. Sunny skies will return for the weekend but the first weekend of Spring will be a chilly one with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

A Flash Flood Watch continues for south central Indiana overnight.

