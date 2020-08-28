An overnight cold front will bring relief from the humidity this weekend

August rainfall is running an inch below average for Indianapolis and most of the state has a rainfall deficit for the month. A cold front will move across central Indiana overnight and bring a chance for showers and storms through Saturday morning.

The rain will early and dry air will move in behind the front. Temperatures will be cooler and the humidity will be lower this weekend.

We’ll stay sunny and Monday and Tuesday before our next chance for rain moves in for Wednesday and Thursday. Expect high temperatures in the 80s for the next seven days. On the average we see five 90-degree days in August and we’ve had three so far this month.

We’ve only five wet days this month.

Most of the state has a monthly rainfall deficit.

We’ve only had 14, completely dry weekends this year.

Skies will clear Saturday morning.

Expect a sunny, mild Sunday.