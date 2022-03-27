With the snow showers over the weekend, it’s not feeling much like spring has sprung in Indiana. But the calendar says otherwise! We’re just a few days away from normal high temperatures being in the 60s on average. We’re also that much closer to the start of baseball season.

But before we get to the fun spring events, this likely isn’t the last of the flurries we see in parts of Indiana. More flurries fly by Sunday morning, and the week ahead looks overall chilly. Sunshine does peak out by Sunday afternoon, but it doesn’t help us warm up much past 40 degrees.

We should be around 56 degrees for the high temperature this late in March. Instead, after a morning spent below freezing, Sunday highs will max out in the upper 30s.