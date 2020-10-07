An historic dry spell for central Indiana; Delta re-emerges in the Gulf of Mexico

Central Indiana’s long dry spell is reaching an historic level. We have only had .12″ of rain in the past 50s days our dry streak will continue for at least three more days. Along with our dry weather, above average temperatures are expected through the weekend.

With winds of 105 mph, Hurricane Delta made landfall roughly halfway between the resort towns of Cancun and Playa del Carmen in Puerto Morelos, according to the US National Hurricane Center. The hurricane quickly made its way over the peninsula Wednesday morning and re-emerged in the Gulf of Mexico in the afternoon. Now, back over open water, Delta will strengthen back into a major hurricane before turning north toward the U.S. mainland.

The current forecast has the storm making landfall along the Louisiana gulf coast late this week. Depending on where the storm makes landfall, some of its remnants could move north bring much-needed rain to the Hoosier state this weekend.

We are close to setting the record for the longest dry streak in Indianapolis history.

We have only had 16, dry weekends this year.

Rain is likely this weekend.

Some areas will receive a half-inch of rain.

Delta is now a category 2 storm.

Delta will get stronger before making landfall again.

Delta will soak the Mid-South and the Ohio Valley this weekend.