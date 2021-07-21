An Air Quality Alert for Thursday before a daily chance for rain starts Friday

Smoke from the wildfires raging over the western states has been streamed into central Indiana by the jet stream, that fast flowing river of air in the upper atmosphere. The smoke is causing hazy skies and that may become a concern for Hoosiers with respiratory issues. With that in mind, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for central Indiana through Thursday.

High pressure will keep the air stagnant. Everyone is urged to bike, carpool and/or drive less. Drive through lanes should be avoided and if possible, errands should be delayed until later in the day. Humidity will be lower and highs will be in the 80s Thursday with a light wind from the north.

A warm front will move north of Indiana on Friday, so our less humid conditions will not last long, and highs will be near 90 degrees through the weekend. South of the warm front, we’ll have a daily chance for rain in central Indiana that will start Friday and continue through the weekend.

So far this has been a mild month.

We’ve had more than six inches of rain this month.

Thursday is a Knowzone action Day.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

