INDIANAPOLIS – The 60s are behind us thanks to a cold front that brought in the winter feel once again! No new records are expected today for temperatures or precipitation.

Record high temperature: 68° (1927)

Record low temperature: -2° (1958)

Record rainfall: 1.81″ (1927)

Record snowfall: 3.8″ (1974)

On this day back in 1991, in Danville, early morning thunderstorms brought a reported wind gust of 100 mph!