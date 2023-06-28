INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management issued an air quality action day due to Canadian wildfires.

The conditions have prompted the closure of some outdoor activities.

Conner Prairie Outdoor Experiences has canceled its outdoor activities for visitors due to air quality concerns. However, indoor areas and Adventure Camp will still be open. The grounds will reopen for normal operating hours on June 29.

The outdoor portion of the Riley Children’s Health Sports Legends Experience at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will be closed during the morning. However, the museum will continue to reevaluate this throughout the day and provide updates on their social media accounts.

Indy Parks and Recreation at Broad Ripple Park has decided to close all outdoor pools Wednesday and will reopen Thursday at 11 a.m.

Also, The Horseshoe Indianapolis Race Course decided to cancel the races.

IDEM is forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air in parts of Indiana including central and east regions. That includes cities of Bloomington, Brookville, Columbus, Frankfort, Indianapolis, Greensburg, Kokomo, Lebanon, Martinsville, Muncie, Richmond, and all other cities within the area.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Carpool or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.

Turn off engines instead of idling for long periods of time.

Avoid using gas-powered equipment.

Conserve energy by turning off lights and setting the air conditioner to a higher setting;

Use propane gas instead of charcoal when grilling outdoors;

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning.

PM2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM2.5 exposure.

Everyone should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work outdoors during these conditions.

More outdoor activities and business could be an effect and FOX59/CBS4 will keep updated when additional information becomes available.