INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s once again. We warmed up into the 80s during the afternoon hours. This is where we will stay heading into the weekend and early next week. There are a few days in the 90s as well!

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s under mostly starry skies. Some patchy to dense fog will be possible overnight and into the early morning hours on Saturday.

Air Quality Action Day for central Indiana

An Air Quality Action Day has been declared for Saturday.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce ozone-forming emissions:

Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.

Avoid using the drive-thru and combine errands into one trip.

Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn equipment until after 7 p.m.

Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

If you have trouble breathing, it is recommended that you stay indoors.

Indianapolis weekend forecast

Saturday temperatures will climb into the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Humidity will increase this weekend as well. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s. Sunday will be hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s. Rain chances move in overnight Sunday.

Next rain chances

A front will move in late Sunday into Monday. This front will bring our next rain chances and possibly some storm chances as well. Rainfall totals are still uncertain but you should expect a wet morning commute Monday morning.

90s return next week

To wrap up the last few days of the summer season, temperatures will climb into the lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. As of right now, I don’t think either day will be record-breaking. Both days will be hot and humid.

First day of fall

The first official day of fall is Thursday at 9:04 p.m. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s with a chance of showers during the day.