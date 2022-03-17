INDIANAPOLIS – After the fire in Plainfield on Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Action Day until midnight tonight for Marion, Boone, Hendricks, and Hamilton Counties. This means:

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires.

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning. Visit IN.gov/openburning for more information.

Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure to fine particulate matter.

Combine errands into one trip.

Avoid using gasoline-powered equipment or gas-powered recreational vehicles.

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru).

Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the thermostat to 70 degrees or lower.

We will have clean conditions the rest of the afternoon and into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds thicken up as we head into the morning hours.

Friday will be a soggy day with rain chances increasing during the morning hours. Be sure to grab your rain gear in the morning! Heavy rain is also going to be a possibility during the day. Temperatures will top off in the lower 60s.

There is a marginal and slight risk for severe weather in far southern Indiana but as far north as I-70. The main threats would be large hail and damaging winds. This threat will need to be monitored on Friday afternoon.

This weekend will start off with a few shower chances and a bit cooler. Temperatures on Saturday will top off in the lower 50s. By Sunday, the sunshine returns with temperatures back up close to 60!

Monday looks like the best day next week with temperatures in the lower 70s and plenty of sunshine. Our next rainmaker will come on Tuesday and stick around into Wednesday.