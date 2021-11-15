Afternoon rain and snow showers; a warmup ahead

We’re starting off the week with another chilly morning and keeping the chance for more rain and snow in the forecast. We stay dry through the morning hours but more clouds will build by the late morning and afternoon. Plan on bundling up as you head out the door today. Even by the afternoon, high temperatures will have only risen to 40°. That’s more than 10° below average for this time of year.

An upper level disturbance will keep the chance for more rain mixing with snow in the forecast for today. Best chances will arrive by mid to late afternoon. Any snow accumulation will likely only provide a light coating on the ground, particularly in our northern counties. This system departs by the evening and we’ll transition back to partly cloudy skies this evening and early Tuesday morning.

Get ready for a big but brief warmup. We’ll get back to sunshine tomorrow and highs will surge to near 60° by the afternoon. Another front nearing the state mid week causes our winds to kick up ahead of showers by Wednesday night. So enjoy tomorrow while you can–we will close out the week with afternoon temperatures back in the 40s.