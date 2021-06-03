After two days of rain, dry weather returns to central Indiana

An area of low pressure moving through the Tennessee Valley soaked most of central Indiana with 1-3″ of rain over the past 36 hours. In Monroe county, the monthly rainfall deficit for May was almost three inches and the heaviest rain fell south of I-70.

The rain will end tonight, and sunshine will return Friday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s, and the dry, warm weather will stay through the weekend. So far this year we’ve had 13 wet weekends and only 9 dry ones.

Enjoy the break from rain. A daily chance for showers and storms will return to central Indiana next Monday through Thursday.

Thursday was a wet day.

The heaviest rain fell south of I-70.

June is off to a wet start.

We have had 9 dry weekends this year.

Expect sunny, warm weather for the St. Simon Festival.

Temperatures will stay above average for the next four days.