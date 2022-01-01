After record warmth in December, the new year starts off much colder

2021 didn’t end without breaking a record just before the ball dropped at midnight on New Year’s Eve! The high was officially 61 degrees–setting a record 11 days in December where Indianapolis reached 60+ degrees! The previous record was 10 days, set back in 1889.

That takes 2018’s New Years Eve high of 60 degrees out of the top 5 warmest for Indianapolis. 2021 now ties the 2010 high, both with 61 degrees. For reference, the COLDEST high temperature on record for NYE in Indy wasn’t too long ago. In 2017, Indianapolis didn’t get any warmer than a mere 11 degrees. The low was -1 that day. Those are some big temperatures swings back to back! So much talk about temperatures, but while we’re here: the coldest low on record was -9 in 1976.

The first day of 2022 reached a high of 61 degrees. That’s piggy backing off of the warm air the night before, before the rain-cooled air took over. Temperatures ended up falling into the mid 40s later in the day.

There wasn’t a ton of rain to the north so far, but Bloomington recorded over an inch of rain on the first day of 2022 as of 6:30 PM.

As temperatures drop, we’ll prepare for a rain to snow mix for some of our northern counties.