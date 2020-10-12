After historic dry spell, central Indiana to finally get some rain

Indianapolis has set a historic dry weather milestone. We had. 12″ rain over a 54-day stretch, the longest dry spell on record. A cold front will bring our first rainfall of the month through this evening. Rainfall amounts are expected to be under a tenth of an inch. We’ll have dry, mild weather for the next two days with a stronger chance for more rain Thursday.

After a mild start to the week with highs near 80 degrees, cooler air will filter in later this week. For weekend we will see highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Widespread frost is likely Friday night and again Saturday night.

This has been a extended stretch of dry weather.

Drought continues to spread statewide.

Burn bans continue for 15 counties, mainly over the western half of the state.

We’ll have a chance for rain Thursday.

The heaviest rain since August will fall Thursday.

Temperatures will cool down later this week.