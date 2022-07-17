Two to five inches of rain soaked central Indiana Sunday, with the heaviest rain falling across the eastern part of the state. The heavy rain caused flash flooding and ponding of water on roads. The sudden deluge will cause area waterways to rise rapidly, so everyone will need to exercise cause near ponds, creeks and streams as the water runs off.

Our spring rainfall deficit is still near five inches so the rainfall was welcome. Not everyone saw the heavy downpours so more rain is still needed as moderate drought continues across the state. Rain will continue Sunday night through Monday morning and up to an inch of rain is likely. Rain will fall during the morning rush hour and sunny skies will prevail Monday afternoon with highs in the mid-80s.

For the week ahead expect several sunny days with highs near 90° and the heat index near 100°. This will be a dry week with our next chance for rain not coming until Friday night. After a dry week more rain is in the forecast for next weekend.





Sunday was a very wet day.

We could still use more rain.

Intense heat returns next week.