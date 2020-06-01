After a mild start, June is going to heat up and rain chances will rise

This meteorological Spring (March 1st through May 31st) will go into the record books as a cool, wet season. Indianapolis received 13.53″ of precipitation, more than an inch above average. The extra rain kept us cooler and temperatures were below average. May was a wet month with over seven inches of rain, more than two inches above average.

After a dry mild start to June warmer temperatures, higher relative humidity and a great chance for rain will be with us for the rest of the work week. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s and we’ll have a daily chance for rain from Wednesday through Friday. Up to an inch of rain is likely this week.

For the month of June we gain seven minutes of daylight by the end of the month and the average high and low temperatures rise from 78 and 58 degrees to 85 and 65 degrees respectively. With an average of 4.25″ of precipitation, June is our third wettest month of the year. We also average 4 tornadoes during June and the month month is know for tornado outbreaks.

The monthly outlook is predicting a warmer than average June.

The monthly outlook is predicting a wet June.

Temperatures will be warmer for the rest of the week.

Expect a daily chance for rain later this week.