After a foggy start Friday will be dry before rain moves in for the weekend

Weather

As predicted, a half-inch of rain fell across central Indiana Thursday and afternoon temperatures were in the 50s. Light rain will taper off this evening this will be a cooler night with low temperatures in the 40s. Areas of fog will develop overnight and visibility will be limited through Friday morning. Friday will be a dry, warmer day with highs in the 60s.

Our next weather system will spread a wave of moisture across Friday night into Saturday with rain ending early on Sunday. Another half-inch of rain is likely this weekend and the cooler temperatures will be with us through Sunday.

Thursday was a cool day.

The heaviest rain fell south of I-70.

We have had an inch of rain this month.

Friday will be the warmest of the next three days.

Parts of central Indiana will see heavy rain Saturday.

